Gold is particularly in demand in uncertain times. Keystone

The price of gold reached a new record high on Tuesday night - and silver is also in high demand. Weak US data and interest rate pressure are increasingly driving investors into safe investments.

The price of gold has risen to a record high. On Tuesday night, it was quoted at 3505.59 dollars per troy ounce. The price of silver has also risen: for the first time since 2011, the 40 US dollar mark was surpassed.

Reasons for the rise include geopolitical tensions, temporarily high inflation and increased demand from central banks. Investors see precious metals as a safe haven in uncertain times.

Interest rates fall - gold becomes more attractive

In addition, the escalation between Trump and the Fed and the weak labor market data for July make it more likely that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting on 17 September.

The prospect of falling interest rates in the US generally increases demand for the precious metal, which does not yield market interest rates.