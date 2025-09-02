The price of gold has risen to a record high. On Tuesday night, it was quoted at 3505.59 dollars per troy ounce. The price of silver has also risen: for the first time since 2011, the 40 US dollar mark was surpassed.
Reasons for the rise include geopolitical tensions, temporarily high inflation and increased demand from central banks. Investors see precious metals as a safe haven in uncertain times.
Interest rates fall - gold becomes more attractive
In addition, the escalation between Trump and the Fed and the weak labor market data for July make it more likely that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting on 17 September.