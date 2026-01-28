The gold rally continues at a rapid pace. After US President Donald Trump's statements on the dollar drove the price of gold to another record high late on Tuesday evening, the price continued to rise on Wednesday. (archive picture) Keystone

The rally on the precious metal markets continues unabated. Following Donald Trump's statements on dollar policy, the price of gold climbed to a new record high on Wednesday - and silver also rose sharply. Investors seek security in uncertain times.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following Trump's statements on the weakness of the dollar, the price of gold reached a new record high and rose by around 22% in just a few weeks.

Silver also recorded strong gains, with an increase of almost 60 percent since the beginning of the year, driven by industrial demand and geopolitical tensions.

Precious metals continue to benefit from their reputation as a crisis-proof investment, supported by central bank purchases and concerns about political risks and high national debt. Show more

The price of a troy ounce (approximately 31.1 grams) rose by up to around 1.6 percent to 5265 US dollars in early trading. This marks the eighth consecutive day of gains for the precious metal. The price of a kilo of gold rose by 2.1 percent to 129,458 Swiss francs.

Gold is one of the most sought-after investments

In the past week and a half alone, the price has climbed by almost 700 dollars or just under 15 percent. Since the end of 2025, the price of gold has even shot up by around 22%, having risen by 65% in the past year. In Swiss francs, the increase was slightly lower. The price of a kilo of gold has risen by just under 18 percent since the beginning of the year. Gold thus remains one of the most sought-after asset classes.

Trump had said on Tuesday evening that he was not worried about the current weakness of the dollar. The dollar fell sharply as a result. As gold is predominantly traded in the US currency, falling dollar prices usually lead to gains on the gold market.

Silver also shines

Silver also rose sharply after Trump's words. On Wednesday morning, the price rose by a further three percent to 115.50 dollars. However, this was not enough to set another record. On Monday, the price of silver had risen by up to 14 percent to 117.71 dollars.

Silver has been in even greater demand than gold in recent months. Silver has risen in price by almost 60 percent this year. In 2025, the price had risen by almost 150 percent.

Price drivers on the precious metals market last year included the many conflicts around the world. Political tensions also led to increased demand in 2026. Experts attributed the gains in the first trading days of the year to the situation in Iran and US President Donald Trump's temporary tariff threats against eight European countries in connection with Greenland, among other things.

Gold as a "safe haven"

Many central banks, such as those in China and India, have been responding to structural risks, political risks, sanctions and customs risks with gold purchases for some time, explained expert Stephen Innes from asset manager SPI Asset Management. In addition, there are growing concerns about escalating government debt.

Precious metals - above all gold - are seen by many investors as "safe havens" in times of crisis. Silver is also an important industrial metal that is needed for many applications relating to AI, robotics and energy.