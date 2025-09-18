The gold price falls after its recent record high (archive image) Mark Baker/AP/dpa

The price of gold has recently rushed from record to record. Following the Fed's interest rate cut, it is now falling sharply. But after the dip, things are already on the up again.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the Fed's interest rate decision, the gold price dives. The troy ounce lost around 22 dollars - at a price of around 3640 dollars.

After briefly hitting a record high, the gold price fell sharply, but recovered partially over the course of the day. The price of gold has repeatedly reached record highs in recent months.

Despite political pressure, the Fed's Monetary Policy Council remained largely united, which is seen as a sign of stable monetary policy decision-making. Show more

The price of gold fell sharply after reaching a record high following the Fed's interest rate decision. On Thursday morning, the troy ounce (approx. 31.1 grams) traded at 3637 US dollars on the London Stock Exchange, around 22 dollars lower than the previous day. Converted, an ounce costs 3084 euros.

The previous evening, the price had briefly risen to a record high of 3707.57 dollars after the US Federal Reserve lowered the key interest rate for the first time this year and announced further interest rate cuts. As gold does not yield any market interest, the prospect of falling interest rates is boosting demand for the precious metal.

However, the price of gold is already showing signs of recovery over the course of the day. The flight into gold seems to have slowed, but not stopped.

Stock market analysts had expected the key interest rate to be cut to a range between 4.0 and 4.25 percent. The interest rate decision was made by the Fed's Monetary Policy Council with one dissenting vote. Only one central banker had spoken out in favor of a larger cut of 0.50 percentage points. This was Trump confidant Stephen Miran, who was only confirmed as an interim solution on the Fed board at the beginning of the week.

"US central bankers more united than feared"

According to experts at DekaBank, the result of the vote shows that the US central bankers are more united than recently feared. "The hurdle for a rapid politicization of the Monetary Policy Council is (still) high". Previously, US President Donald Trump had repeatedly and vehemently called for a significant interest rate cut and personally attacked Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Over the course of the year, geopolitical risks, concerns about the possible consequences of the US government's aggressive tariff policy and speculation about falling interest rates in the US drove the price of gold ever higher. During this time, the precious metal has now gained around 40 percent in value.