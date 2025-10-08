  1. Residential Customers
Shutdown in the USA keeps investors busy Gold price exceeds 4000-dollar mark for the first time

SDA

8.10.2025 - 06:04

A 12.5 kilogram gold bar lies on gold granules. (theme picture)
A 12.5 kilogram gold bar lies on gold granules. (theme picture)
Picture: Keystone/dpa/Uli Deck

The price of gold reaches a historic mark: for the first time, it rises to more than 4000 dollars. The precious metal has staged a remarkable rally since the beginning of the year.

Keystone-SDA

08.10.2025, 06:04

08.10.2025, 06:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Uncertainty and crises are driving up the price of gold.
  • On Wednesday, it rose above the 4000 dollar mark for the first time.
  • Opinions on the stock market differ about the impact of the shutdown.
  • Gold is seen by many investors as a safe haven in times of crisis.
Show more

The price of gold has risen above the 4,000 dollar mark for the first time. On Wednesday morning, the price per ounce (31.1 grams) of the precious metal stood at 4,000.01 dollars.

Gold recently continued its record rally due to the ongoing shutdown in the United States. The question of whether and when the 4000 dollar mark would be broken was already being discussed last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of gold has risen by more than 50 percent. Gold is seen by many investors as a safe haven in times of crisis.

