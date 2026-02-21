Golden Bear goes to "Yellow Letters" by İlker Çatak - Gallery Was awarded the main prize of the Berlinale: İlker Çatak. Image: dpa Sandra Hüller accepts the Silver Bear. Image: dpa Sandra Hüller was awarded a Silver Bear for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Image: dpa Golden Bear goes to "Yellow Letters" by İlker Çatak - Gallery Was awarded the main prize of the Berlinale: İlker Çatak. Image: dpa Sandra Hüller accepts the Silver Bear. Image: dpa Sandra Hüller was awarded a Silver Bear for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Image: dpa

İlker Çatak has won the main prize at the Berlinale with his political drama "Yellow Letters". Sandra Hüller was also honored - not for the first time.

Berlin director İlker Çatak has been awarded the Berlinale's Golden Bear for his political drama "Yellow Letters".

It is the first time in more than 20 years that the Berlinale's main prize has gone to a German entry.

Sandra Hüller was honored for the best acting performance in a leading role.

The Grand Jury Prize went to Turkish director Emin Alper for "Kurtuluş".

The Director's Prize went to Grant Gee from the UK for the jazz musician portrait "Everybody Digs Bill Evans. Show more

The political drama "Yellow Letters" by Berlin director İlker Çatak won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale. Fatih Akin's "Against the Wall" last won the main prize at the Berlin Film Festival in 2004.

Director and screenplay co-writer Çatak ("Das Lehrerzimmer") tells the story of a Turkish artist couple from the theater world in Ankara. The couple's clear political positioning leads to the loss of their profession and thus to material hardship. They are to be silenced.

Sandra Hüller honored as best leading actress

Actress Sandra Hüller was awarded a Silver Bear for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The 47-year-old received the award for her role in "Rose" by Markus Schleinzer.

In the drama, Hüller plays a woman who pretends to be a man in a small, remote village in the 17th century. The Thuringian already won the Silver Bear for Best Actress in 2006 for her role in Hans-Christian Schmid's "Requiem".

"Kurtuluş" wins the Grand Jury Prize

The Grand Jury Prize went to the tragedy "Kurtuluş" by Turkish director Emin Alper. Stylistically reminiscent of a western, the film is about the murderous battle between two village communities.

The dementia drama "Queen at Sea" by American Lance Hammer was awarded two prizes. The film received the Jury Prize. Britons Anna Calder-Marshall and Tom Courtenay also won a Silver Bear for Best Acting Performance in a Supporting Role. Calder-Marshall plays a woman suffering from dementia, Courtenay her husband.

Film by Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker best debut

The Director's Award went to Grant Gee from the UK for the jazz musician portrait "Everybody Digs Bill Evans". Canadian Geneviève Dulude-de Celles received a Silver Bear for the screenplay of the feature film "Nina Roza". The film "Yo (Love is a Rebellious Bird)" by US-Americans Anna Fitch and Banker White was honored for an outstanding artistic achievement.

The drama "Chronicles From the Siege" by Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Alkhatib was awarded Best Feature Film Debut at the Berlinale.

In 2025, the drama "Oslo Stories: Dreams" by Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud won the Golden Bear.