Experts had doubts from the outset - now the family of US President Donald Trump is abandoning the claim that their announced cell phone is to be manufactured in the USA.
Originally, the smartphone with the name T1 was advertised by "Trump Mobile" as "Made in the USA". Instead, the website now states that it was designed "with American values in mind" and that "American hands" were behind it.
There have also been changes to key technical specifications. The Trump phone has shrunk slightly: the display diagonal is now given as 6.25 inches instead of the previous 6.78 inches. The market launch date is also no longer specifically mentioned as September, but "later this year".
No infrastructure for US production
When "Trump Mobile" was announced in mid-June, industry experts already doubted that the smartphone could be built in the USA at a price of 499 dollars because the country lacks the necessary infrastructure. The published photos look like a computer-generated combination of models from various Chinese manufacturers.
Trump has been trying for months to force Apple to produce in the US by threatening high tariffs, among other things. Tech analyst Dan Ives has since estimated that it would take years before an iPhone could be built in America - and that it would cost more than 3,000 dollars. Apple now supplies the USA with iPhones primarily from India rather than China. Virtually all smartphones are built in Asia.
Embarrassing mistake with technical data
When announcing the smartphone in the family's typical gold color, presidential sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had said that it would come from a company called T1 Mobile LLC, which uses the name "Trump" on the basis of a licensing agreement.
Corrections were made in the days that followed. An embarrassing error on the website was corrected. Initially, there was talk of a camera with 5,000 mAh - while the value refers to the capacity of the battery.