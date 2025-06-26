Several parts of the Trump cell phone are not made in the USA. Trump Mobile

The gold-colored smartphone from "Trump Mobile" was widely advertised as "Made in the USA". Now the claim has disappeared from the website.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Trump family is distancing itself from the claim that the Trump cell phone is produced in the USA and is instead advertising with vague formulations about American values.

Technical data such as display size and market launch date were subsequently changed, reinforcing doubts about the seriousness of the project.

Industry experts have doubted the feasibility of US production since the beginning, as there is no corresponding infrastructure and almost all smartphones come from Asia. Show more

Experts had doubts from the outset - now the family of US President Donald Trump is abandoning the claim that their announced cell phone is to be manufactured in the USA.

Originally, the smartphone with the name T1 was advertised by "Trump Mobile" as "Made in the USA". Instead, the website now states that it was designed "with American values in mind" and that "American hands" were behind it.

There have also been changes to key technical specifications. The Trump phone has shrunk slightly: the display diagonal is now given as 6.25 inches instead of the previous 6.78 inches. The market launch date is also no longer specifically mentioned as September, but "later this year".

No infrastructure for US production

When "Trump Mobile" was announced in mid-June, industry experts already doubted that the smartphone could be built in the USA at a price of 499 dollars because the country lacks the necessary infrastructure. The published photos look like a computer-generated combination of models from various Chinese manufacturers.

Trump has been trying for months to force Apple to produce in the US by threatening high tariffs, among other things. Tech analyst Dan Ives has since estimated that it would take years before an iPhone could be built in America - and that it would cost more than 3,000 dollars. Apple now supplies the USA with iPhones primarily from India rather than China. Virtually all smartphones are built in Asia.

Embarrassing mistake with technical data

When announcing the smartphone in the family's typical gold color, presidential sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had said that it would come from a company called T1 Mobile LLC, which uses the name "Trump" on the basis of a licensing agreement.

Corrections were made in the days that followed. An embarrassing error on the website was corrected. Initially, there was talk of a camera with 5,000 mAh - while the value refers to the capacity of the battery.