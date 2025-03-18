Golden toilet stolen: Man found guilty in England - Gallery The artwork was insured for the equivalent of more than 5.6 million euros. (archive picture) Image: dpa The burglars ripped out the golden toilet within a few minutes. (archive picture) Image: dpa Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. (archive photo) Image: dpa Golden toilet stolen: Man found guilty in England - Gallery The artwork was insured for the equivalent of more than 5.6 million euros. (archive picture) Image: dpa The burglars ripped out the golden toilet within a few minutes. (archive picture) Image: dpa Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. (archive photo) Image: dpa

Money doesn't stink, said a gang of burglars when they stole a toilet worth millions. Now there has been a guilty verdict. But where has the golden bowl gone?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A golden toilet was stolen from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in September 2019.

A jury at Oxford Crown Court found that the 39-year-old defendant was involved in the burglary.

The golden toilet has not yet been found. Show more

A man in England has been found guilty of burglary in the case of a stolen toilet made of pure gold.

The artwork entitled "America" was stolen from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in September 2019. A jury at Oxford Crown Court found that the 39-year-old defendant was involved in the burglary, as reported by the British news agency PA.

As is customary in the UK, the sentence will not be announced until a later date. A 40-year-old man had already confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Loo was worth more than 5.6 million euros

The fully functional toilet made of 18-carat gold had an insurance value of 4.75 million pounds (around 5.64 million euros). It was made by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and was the central object of an exhibition in the lavish mansion in the county of Oxfordshire.

The golden toilet has not yet been found. Investigators believe it was cut up. Two other men have been charged with offering to help sell the gold. They have yet to be sentenced.