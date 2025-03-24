"Love is in the air," Woods wrote in a post on social media on Sunday, confirming the rumors that had been circulating for weeks with two pictures. "We are looking forward to our journey through life together," the athlete wrote with the pictures of the couple on X.
Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI
Woods and Vanessa Trump have been seen repeatedly in the tabloids in recent weeks, for example on the Torrey Pines golf course in the Californian coastal city of San Diego together with Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai. She goes to school with Woods' two children Sam and Charlie. Kai Trump and Charlie Woods were invited to take part in a top-class junior golf tournament this week.