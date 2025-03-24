Golf star Tiger Woods is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Picture: Tiger Woods/X

Golfer Tiger Woods has made his relationship with the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Vanessa Trump, public.

DPA dpa

"Love is in the air," Woods wrote in a post on social media on Sunday, confirming the rumors that had been circulating for weeks with two pictures. "We are looking forward to our journey through life together," the athlete wrote with the pictures of the couple on X.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Woods and Vanessa Trump have been seen repeatedly in the tabloids in recent weeks, for example on the Torrey Pines golf course in the Californian coastal city of San Diego together with Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai. She goes to school with Woods' two children Sam and Charlie. Kai Trump and Charlie Woods were invited to take part in a top-class junior golf tournament this week.

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years. The couple have five children together.