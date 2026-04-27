Dramatic scenes in Seville: an accident occurs at the "Steel Max" funfair. Four people are slightly injured, including two children. An eyewitness video shows the shocking moment.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rope broke at a Chilbi attraction at the spring fair in Seville.

Four people were injured, two of whom had to be taken to hospital for assessment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Show more

An accident occurred at the traditional spring fair in Seville on Friday evening.

Video footage shows the so-called "Steel Max" attraction catapulting two people into the air - seconds later a cable breaks. The gondola falls from a height of around 90 meters and eyewitnesses panic.

According to the authorities, four people were slightly injured, including two children on the ride. They were taken to hospital for a check-up. Two other visitors were hit by falling parts. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is currently being investigated by the authorities.

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