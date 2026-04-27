Dramatic scenes in Seville: an accident occurs at the "Steel Max" funfair. Four people are slightly injured, including two children. An eyewitness video shows the shocking moment.
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- A rope broke at a Chilbi attraction at the spring fair in Seville.
- Four people were injured, two of whom had to be taken to hospital for assessment.
- The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
An accident occurred at the traditional spring fair in Seville on Friday evening.
Video footage shows the so-called "Steel Max" attraction catapulting two people into the air - seconds later a cable breaks. The gondola falls from a height of around 90 meters and eyewitnesses panic.
According to the authorities, four people were slightly injured, including two children on the ride. They were taken to hospital for a check-up. Two other visitors were hit by falling parts. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is currently being investigated by the authorities.
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