Shooting stars phenomenon: They should be observable in the Swiss sky in the coming week. (theme picture) Keystone

According to Meteonews, the conditions for observing shooting stars are good this year. Between August 9 and 15, the Perseids meteor shower is one of the highlights in the sky. Some municipalities therefore switch off their public lighting at night.

SDA

The highest probability of observations is on the night of August 12-13, i.e. from Monday to Tuesday next week. Meteonews wrote this in a blog post on Wednesday. Between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in particular, up to a hundred shooting stars per hour can be seen, at least in theory.

According to the experts, the Perseids are a meteor shower that peaks every year in August. At this time of year, the Earth is immersed in a cloud of debris as it orbits the sun. These come from the comet called "109P/Swift-Tuttle". The dust particles hit the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 59 kilometers per second and evaporate at an altitude of around one hundred kilometers.

The moon also plays a part

The weather is also playing along this year, writes Meteonews. Thanks to a high from Friday. During the nights, the sky is only slightly cloudy or even clear. The half moon is also not a problem because it sets in the southwest before midnight. Although it brightens the horizon for a while, most of the sky is already dark.

Some municipalities have decided to switch off their public lighting on Tuesday night to make the shooting stars more visible - particularly in the canton of Vaud. In Lausanne, for example, certain parks and monuments will remain temporarily in the dark.

SDA