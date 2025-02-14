The reason for the technical glitch at Google is still unclear. Symbolbild: sda

The warning of an earthquake woke people in the Brazilian metropolises of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro from their sleep - but the earth did not shake. The alarm reached users of cell phones with the Google Android operating system on Friday night and later turned out to be a false alarm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Earthquakes are a rare event in Brazil.

A warning about a quake near São Paulo therefore caused a stir.

It ended with an apology. Show more

"We immediately deactivated the warning system in Brazil and are investigating what happened," the news portal "G1" quoted Google as saying, which also apologized to users "for the inconvenience" in the message. The reason for the technical glitch is still unclear.

The earthquake warning system claims to have previously detected an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.5 near the coast of São Paulo and had therefore triggered a warning for users in the region. The civil defense in São Paulo denied the incident. "There were no earthquake-related incidents." Several residents reported on social media that they had been frightened by the report.

Earthquakes are rare in Brazil

Earthquakes are rare in the South American country and are usually not noticed, if at all. Brazil lies on the South American Plate, which is one of the largest tectonic plates. This plate is less active compared to other regions such as the Pacific Ring of Fire - where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

According to Google, the Android earthquake warning system uses users' cell phones in most parts of the world to detect quakes and send alerts. This detection is done with the help of tiny sensors that can detect vibrations that indicate a possible earthquake. The signals, along with a rough location of where the quake has occurred, would then be sent to a server that combines the information from many phones. Google explains that its warning system only serves as a "complementary system" and does not replace other official warning systems.