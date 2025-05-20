Google upgrades search engine with AI functions - Gallery Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about Gemini, Google's answer to ChatGPT and Co. Image: dpa Google has been holding its developer conference in an amphitheater near its headquarters for years. Image: dpa Google upgrades search engine with AI functions - Gallery Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about Gemini, Google's answer to ChatGPT and Co. Image: dpa Google has been holding its developer conference in an amphitheater near its headquarters for years. Image: dpa

For over two decades, many paths through the web have begun with Google's search mask. But AI chatbots are changing user behavior. Google is now also relying heavily on artificial intelligence.

dpa

Google is adding several AI functions to its search engine.

In AI mode, user queries are divided into various individual aspects, which the software researches separately.

The AI mode should also learn to provide purchasing advice when searching for a household appliance, for example.

Users should also be able to personalize the search more by giving the AI access to their Google apps such as Gmail.

Although Google has dominated internet searches for more than two decades, users are increasingly turning to AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Perplexity. Show more

Google is adding more artificial intelligence to its search engine to compete with new rivals such as ChatGPT. The vision is that instead of a list of web links, users will receive more detailed answers and be able to ask further questions. Google has already taken the first step in this direction with the AI summary of information above the other search results.

This function, which is called "Overview with AI" in German, already reaches more than 1.5 billion users, as CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized at the start of the Google I/O developer conference.

AI mode

The next stage is AI mode, in which user queries are divided into various individual aspects that the software researches separately. This provides more relevant answers, said Liz Reid, the Google manager responsible for web search. The AI mode should also learn, for example, to provide purchasing advice when searching for a household appliance.

If you are looking for an apartment or tickets for an event, the software should be able to search the web independently to find the best selection. If desired, the program could also book a viewing appointment for an apartment in this so-called "agent mode".

AI learns about users from emails

Users should be able to personalize the search more by giving the AI access to their Google apps such as Gmail. If you are traveling, the software would then recommend a visit to an art gallery, for example, because it would know that you are interested in it thanks to newsletters you have subscribed to. It could also know from previous search queries, for example, that you prefer to sit outside in restaurants.

Some new functions will initially only be released in the USA or in the experimental Google Labs area, which is not yet available in German. Others will initially be available in the Google AI Ultra subscription, which is initially available in the USA at a price of around 250 dollars per month.

ChatGPT and co as challengers

Google has dominated internet search for more than two decades. However, users are now also turning to AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Perplexity. While Google still primarily presents a list of web links as a result, at least in part, the new rivals are concentrating on providing direct answers.

Whether Google is already suffering from this is unclear. The company earns most of its money from advertising in the web search environment - and this business has continued to grow recently. At the same time, Apple's top manager Eddy Cue recently caused a minor earthquake when he testified in court that Google queries from the iPhone company's Safari web browser had recently declined for the first time. Google countered that it was still seeing an overall increase from Apple devices.

Search queries are getting longer

However, Google has also noticed changes in user behavior. Search queries are now two or three times longer than they used to be, Pichai recently said in the podcast "All-In". Users are now used to asking detailed questions instead of just typing in search terms. Google's answer to ChatGPT and the like is called Gemini. While these AI models are also active in the background during web searches, the standalone Gemini app is used by 400 million users, according to Google.

AI is also the focus of other Google announcements at I/O. For example, the company is entering the virtual fitting room business. The software attempts to use knowledge about the user's physique and the material of the clothing to calculate how the items will fit as well as possible. With Veo 3, Google is improving its AI software, which generates video, so that it should also be suitable for professional use.