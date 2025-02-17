  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Protective measure" Google deletes negative comments on "Gulf of America"

Martin Abgottspon

17.2.2025

The Gulf of America was a pretty high priority for Donald Trump.
The Gulf of America was a pretty high priority for Donald Trump.
Imago / Google

The name change to Gulf of America triggered an avalanche of negative comments on Google. The company is making short work of them.

17.02.2025, 13:00

17.02.2025, 15:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • By decree, Trump has the body of water renamed the "Gulf of America", Google, Apple and Microsoft adopt the change.
  • Google disables reviews and removes critical comments as a "protective measure".
  • Mexican President Sheinbaum rejects the renaming and is considering legal action against the tech companies.
Show more

As one of his first acts in office, US President Donald Trump had the Gulf of Mexico renamed the "Gulf of America". The map services of the big tech companies then implemented the decision fairly quickly. In the USA, the old term has disappeared completely, while in other countries such as Switzerland, "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)" is displayed.

Phishing is getting smarter. Hacker attacks on Gmail users are on the rise - how to protect yourself

Phishing is getting smarterHacker attacks on Gmail users are on the rise - how to protect yourself

The change of name triggered a wave of protests, which users also left in the form of comments on Google Maps. However, the search engine giant reacted promptly and has now completely deactivated the rating function for the body of water, as well as the option to suggest name changes. According to reports from the business magazine "Forbes", numerous critical reviews have also been removed. Originally there were hundreds of negative comments, but now there are only older, mostly neutral comments.

Google defends the deletions as "protective measures" that are always taken when there is an unusually high number of non-location-related posts. According to a company spokesperson, Google Maps always uses "official sources" such as the United Nations, ISO and the US Geographic Names Information System when naming places.

In countries outside the USA, the Gulf of Mexico is only referred to as the Gulf of America in brackets.
In countries outside the USA, the Gulf of Mexico is only referred to as the Gulf of America in brackets.
Google Maps

Mexico's president puts up a fight

While Trump celebrates the renaming as a "great thing", the Mexican government is critical of the process. President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that a name change could only apply to the territorial waters of the USA - i.e. within the twelve nautical mile zone off the US coast. The rest of the Gulf of Mexico would remain under the international name. Sheinbaum had already written to Google at the end of January asking it not to change the name.

20 years of YouTube. From Gangnam Style to cameraman Bruno - the most legendary clips

20 years of YouTubeFrom Gangnam Style to cameraman Bruno - the most legendary clips

Trump seems unimpressed by this argument. His press spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described media outlets questioning the renaming as spreading "lies". A reporter from the Associated Press news agency was expelled from the White House following critical reporting.

Sheinbaum is now considering taking legal action. If Google sticks to the new name, a lawsuit against the tech company could follow. Apple would also be affected by such a dispute, as the company has also adopted Trump's name change.

More from MyTech

Flight attendant helps with the birth. Baby is in a hurry and is born at an altitude of eleven kilometers

Flight attendant helps with the birthBaby is in a hurry and is born at an altitude of eleven kilometers

4 million francs. No one wants to buy this architectural masterpiece

4 million francsNo one wants to buy this architectural masterpiece

Crash landing in Toronto. Delta plane upside down, but crash probably goes off lightly

Crash landing in TorontoDelta plane upside down, but crash probably goes off lightly

Swiss Steel. Swiss Steel shareholders approve delisting

Swiss SteelSwiss Steel shareholders approve delisting

Civil defense gives the all-clear. Quake shakes Portugal -

Civil defense gives the all-clearQuake shakes Portugal - "much fear", but no victims