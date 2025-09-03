The US government wanted to enforce a forced separation of Chrome, the browser of the technology company from Mountain View in Silicon Valley. (archive image) Image: dpa

A judge certifies that Google has a monopoly in web search - but rejects Trump's demand to break up the internet giant. It could be years before the case is finally resolved.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Google gets off lightly for the time being in an important antitrust case in the USA.

The US government has failed in court in its attempt to break up the Californian internet giant.

This is also good news for Apple and Mozilla.

In his 230-page ruling, the judge prohibited Google from entering into exclusive agreements for the distribution of its services such as web search, Chrome and the Gemini AI software.

Google had already announced its intention to appeal before the ruling was handed down.

The ruling was seen as a success for Google on the stock market. Show more

The US government failed in court in its attempt to break up the Californian internet giant Google. The judge hearing the case, Amit Mehta in Washington, ruled that the company should not be forced to divest itself of the Chrome web browser and the Android mobile operating system. He ruled that the government had gone too far with its demands. The lawsuit was filed back in 2020 at the end of US President Donald Trump's first term in office.

In his 230-page ruling, the judge also prohibited Google from entering into exclusive agreements for the distribution of its services such as web search, Chrome and the AI software Gemini. However, the company will still be able to pay other companies such as Apple or Firefox developer Mozilla to pre-install or prominently place its services.

According to information from the trial, Apple will receive billions of dollars for pre-installing Google search as standard on iPhones. For Mozilla, the pre-installation of Google search in the Firefox browser is a key source of income. In the EU, users are now explicitly asked which search engine they want to use. The judge rejected such a compulsory selection for the USA, which is intended to prevent tacit pre-settings.

Google share price rises

Google will also have to share some data from its search engine with competitors. This concerns, among other things, parts of the search engine index that Google creates when crawling the internet, as well as some information on interactions with users. The data is intended to help rival search engines such as Microsoft's Bing and DuckDuckGo, as well as AI companies such as the ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Perplexity, to develop their competing products.

On the stock market, the ruling was seen as a success for Google: The shares of parent company Alphabet rose by 6.7 percent in after-hours trading. Apple shares also rose by almost three percent. At the iPhone group, Google's revenues are improving business in the services division.

"In the end, nothing changes," commented investor and long-time industry analyst Gene Munster on the CNBC business channel. Jonathan Kanter, who was once responsible for competition policy at the US Department of Justice and was therefore also involved in the lawsuit against Google, saw the failure of the demand to break up the company as a victory for Google.

Google spoke of an appeal in advance

At the same time, he saw it as a partial success for the government that the judge's ruling also took into account the rapidly growing artificial intelligence business and Google's new competitors in addition to search engines. Perplexity had already expressed an interest in buying Chrome in the event that the courts were to order a spin-off of the web browser.

Just over a year ago, Judge Mehta found that Google had a monopoly in web search - and used unfair means to defend it against competitors. The second trial and his new ruling now dealt with the consequences of this.

Its decision could be just another interim step: Google announced its intention to appeal even before the ruling that has now been handed down. However, the Internet company first had to wait for the decision on the consequences in order to be able to challenge the judge's ruling on the monopoly trial.