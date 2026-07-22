Google's parent company, Alphabet, exceeded Wall Street expectations last quarter. Revenue grew 24 percent year-over-year to $119.8 billion. Analysts had forecast revenue of just under $117 billion, on average.

All in all, quarterly profit rose to $112.1 billion from just under $28.2 billion a year earlier, driven primarily by increases in the value of investments on the balance sheet. Among other holdings, Alphabet owns a stake in Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX, which went public a little over a month ago.

In its core business of advertising related to the Google search engine, revenue rose by nearly 17 percent year-over-year to $63.27 billion.

In recent years, there has been much speculation about whether new rivals—which aim to provide answers to queries rather than links using artificial intelligence (AI)—could give Google’s leading search engine a run for its money. But the internet giant has integrated AI features into its own search engine—and is thereby able to expand its own business.

The cloud business surged by about 82 percent to $24.77 billion. Analysts had expected an average of about $22.2 billion.

Like other tech giants, Alphabet is investing tens of billions of dollars in expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure. The range for capital expenditures this year was raised in the spring from $75 billion to $185 billion to $180 billion to $190 billion. In the last quarter, the company spent just under $45 billion.