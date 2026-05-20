A smart shopping basket should ensure that users always find the best prices for themselves. Gemini @ blue News

Many paths through the web start with the Google search engine. And then usually in the search mask in which you type in queries. Now the internet giant wants to make the field fit for the AI age.

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Google is developing its search mask, which has hardly changed for decades, for the era of artificial intelligence. Among other things, the search field will now expand as required to allow longer queries. In addition to text, it can also be filled with images, files or videos. In addition, AI will go beyond the previous auto-complete suggestions when entering questions, as the Internet company announced at its developer conference Google I/O.

In recent years, there has been much speculation as to whether new rivals that use artificial intelligence to provide answers rather than links to queries could make life difficult for Google's leading search engine. However, the internet giant itself has integrated such functions as summaries created by artificial intelligence - and emphasizes that it is being used more as a result. At the same time, some website operators are complaining that fewer users are now coming to them via Google.

"Information agents"

Overall, Google is now focusing heavily on artificial intelligence. The announcements at I/O also include new so-called AI agents: Programs that can independently perform a sequence of tasks for users. Here, Google is competing with AI companies such as ChatGPT inventor OpenAI and Anthropic.

Google is introducing "information agents" in search, for example. They are designed to constantly search the web for predefined information and give users hints. For example, if you are looking for an apartment with certain specifications, a Google agent could let you know when something suitable comes up.

How Google wants to transform online shopping

Google also has ambitious plans for online retail. Since the invention of AI agents, there has been a vision that they could independently go online to buy things for users. Google wants to play a decisive role in shaping the infrastructure for this. The company presented an "intelligent" digital shopping basket that will work across various retailers and services. Among other things, it will automatically search for lower prices and special offers for selected items - or inform users when something that is sold out is available again. For example, if you are putting together components for a computer, the shopping basket will warn you if they are not compatible with each other.

A technical protocol developed at Google is intended to enable AI agents to pay for automated purchases on behalf of users. This involves specifying which product from which brand should be purchased - and how much it should cost.

Better recognition of AI content

Initially in the app for the in-house AI software Gemini and later also in search and the Chrome web browser, Google is making it easier to recognize images created or edited with the help of artificial intelligence. For example, if you have doubts as to whether a photo or video is authentic, you will be able to ask whether AI was involved. Google wants to provide other services with an interface for an AI recognition function.