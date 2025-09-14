The SBB has to replace all 228 kilometers of track in the Gotthard Base Tunnel earlier than originally expected due to the heavy load. (archive picture) Keystone

The Gotthard Base Tunnel is more heavily used than originally calculated - SBB will now have to replace all the rails between 2032 and 2034. A full closure is not planned.

SBB has to replace all 228 kilometers of track in the Gotthard Base Tunnel earlier than planned because the load was higher and the service life is only 16 years instead of 20.

The replacement is planned between 2032 and 2034 and will take place during regular maintenance windows without total closure.

SBB did not provide any information on the costs; according to "SonntagsBlick", they are likely to be in the two to three-digit million range.

SBB will have to replace all 228 kilometers of track in the Gotthard Base Tunnel earlier than originally expected due to the heavy load. The replacement is scheduled to take place between 2032 and 2034. A total closure is not planned.

The rails in the Gotthard Base Tunnel were originally expected to have a service life of around 20 years, SBB said on Sunday when asked by Keystone-SDA. In the meantime, the expectation is 16 years. The "Sonntags Blick" initially reported on this.

According to SBB, the number of trains is now greater than was assumed at the time. Among other things, reference is made to the half-hourly service introduced with the last timetable change.

SBB currently assumes that the tracks will be replaced between 2032 and 2034. No total closure is planned. The replacement of the rails is planned as part of normal, scheduled maintenance windows.

No details are given on the cost of the work. According to "SonntagsBlick", these are likely to be in the two to three-digit million range. The railroad company is currently looking for concepts from companies that are capable of carrying out the project.