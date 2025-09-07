  1. Residential Customers
Crashed into a wall Gotthard road tunnel reopened after accident

SDA

8.9.2025 - 04:22

The Gotthard tunnel was closed on Sunday evening after an accident. (symbolic picture)
Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The Gotthard road tunnel was temporarily closed in both directions on Sunday evening after an accident. It was reopened after a good hour.

Keystone-SDA

08.09.2025, 06:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gotthard road tunnel was temporarily closed in both directions on Sunday evening following an accident.
  • According to the police, a car coming from the south drove into the tunnel wall after swerving.
  • One person was moderately injured in the accident.
  • The tunnel was reopened after a good hour.
Show more

One person was moderately injured in the accident, as the Uri cantonal police reported in a press release. A car coming from the south had driven into the tunnel wall after swerving, said a media spokesperson at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He confirmed a report by "Blick".

The damage to the vehicle and the infrastructure amounted to around CHF 30,000, the police later announced in a press release. The accident occurred at around 9 pm. According to the Uri cantonal police, the road tunnel was closed for just over an hour for the rescue and recovery work.