One person was moderately injured in the accident, as the Uri cantonal police reported in a press release. A car coming from the south had driven into the tunnel wall after swerving, said a media spokesperson at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He confirmed a report by "Blick".
The damage to the vehicle and the infrastructure amounted to around CHF 30,000, the police later announced in a press release. The accident occurred at around 9 pm. According to the Uri cantonal police, the road tunnel was closed for just over an hour for the rescue and recovery work.