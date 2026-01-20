The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Tuesday night after a traffic accident. (Theme picture) xZoonar.com/x 23047440 Image: IMAGO/Zoonar/Achim Prill

The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Monday evening after a serious traffic accident. The tunnel will remain closed until at least 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

Shortly after 9.30 p.m., a 47-year-old Dutch motorist lost control of his vehicle in the tunnel on the A2 highway heading north and crashed into a tunnel wall. According to the police, the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated.

#A2 - Gotthard - Chiasso - Gotthard-Tunnel in beiden Richtungen Tunnel gesperrt, Unfall, es ist mit grossem Zeitverlust zu rechnen — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) January 19, 2026

Traffic is being diverted in the direction of San Bernardino.