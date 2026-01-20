Shortly after 9.30 p.m., a 47-year-old Dutch motorist lost control of his vehicle in the tunnel on the A2 highway heading north and crashed into a tunnel wall. According to the police, the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.
The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated.
#A2 - Gotthard - Chiasso - Gotthard-Tunnel in beiden Richtungen Tunnel gesperrt, Unfall, es ist mit grossem Zeitverlust zu rechnen