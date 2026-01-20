  1. Residential Customers
Car lost control Gotthard tunnel closed in both directions due to accident

SDA

20.1.2026 - 04:22

The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Tuesday night after a traffic accident. (Theme picture) xZoonar.com/x 23047440
Image: IMAGO/Zoonar/Achim Prill

The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Monday evening after a serious traffic accident. The tunnel will remain closed until at least 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA

20.01.2026, 04:22

20.01.2026, 06:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gotthard road tunnel was closed on Monday evening following a serious traffic accident.
  • The tunnel will remain closed until at least 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • According to the police, a Dutch driver lost control of his vehicle in the tunnel heading north and crashed into a tunnel wall.
  • The man was critically injured.
Show more

Shortly after 9.30 p.m., a 47-year-old Dutch motorist lost control of his vehicle in the tunnel on the A2 highway heading north and crashed into a tunnel wall. According to the police, the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated.

Traffic is being diverted in the direction of San Bernardino.

