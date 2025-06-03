  1. Residential Customers
Geert Wilders has had enough Government coalition in the Netherlands collapses

3.6.2025 - 09:49

The government in the Netherlands has collapsed in a dispute over asylum policy.
The governing coalition in the Netherlands has collapsed in a dispute over migration policy. Populist Geert Wilders announced the withdrawal of his radical right-wing party from the four-party coalition in which it was the strongest party.

03.06.2025, 09:52

Dutch politician Geert Wilders announced on Tuesday morning that his PVV party was leaving the Schoof cabinet. This was triggered by a dispute over stricter asylum measures. The other coalition partners reacted with harsh criticism and great incomprehension.

"No signature for our asylum plans. The PVV is leaving the coalition," Wilders wrote on the short message service X.com on Tuesday. The decision is likely to lead to new elections in the Netherlands.

As reported by NOS.nl, Wilders' decision caused a shock in The Hague. The leader of the conservative VDD Dilan Yesilgöz accused him of putting "his ego" above the interests of the country: "He is choosing his own ego and his own interests," she said. "I am stunned. He is throwing away the chance of right-wing politics. That is irresponsible."

Update to follow ...

