According to government sources, several people have been killed and injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

Sources from the internationally recognized government reported today that at least ten people were killed and five others were injured. Other sources put the total number of people killed or injured at 45.

There was no official confirmation of this at first. The Shiite militia did not comment initially either, but announced that it would issue a statement.

The militia attacked targets in the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Hadramaut with rockets and drones, the German Press Agency (dpa) learned from government sources. The two oil-rich provinces have long been the scene of fierce fighting in the civil war, which has been raging for more than ten years. Videos purportedly showing the attacks in desert areas have been circulating on social media.

The government is supported by Saudi Arabia. The neighboring country’s conflict with the Houthis escalated again a few weeks ago with airstrikes in the capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis. An unofficial ceasefire had been in place in the civil war since 2022. There are concerns that the conflict in Yemen could flare up again. The Houthis have also recently attacked several Saudi ships or forced them to change course.