Following the fatal attack on the right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the police have arrested the alleged perpetrator. The 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is in custody without bail - and could face the death penalty in Utah.

The suspected Charlie Kirk assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested after 33 hours on the run and is being held without bail.

Utah authorities are considering a murder charge with a possible death penalty, as the crime took place in front of around 3,000 people, putting many lives in danger.

In addition to the state-level proceedings, the national Department of Justice is also investigating prosecution options, although the hurdles for federal charges are high. Show more

It took 33 hours for Tyler Robinson (22), the assassin of Charlie Kirk, to be caught. He was on the run and was arrested several hundred miles south of Utah Valley University. The electrician-in-training is being held without bail on charges of murder, aggravated weapons misuse and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of right-wing conservative podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk (†31).

Kirk, a supporter of Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday evening at an event of his "American Comeback Tour" on a university campus in the US state of Utah. Following an intensive manhunt, the FBI announced Robinson's arrest on Friday. Formal charges have not yet been filed - but the arrest warrants already show that he has been arrested: The authorities are seeking the death penalty.

Prerequisites for a capital offense?

According to Governor Spencer Cox (50), the charges will be drawn up and filed in the coming days in "very close cooperation with Mr. Kirk's family". Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday. Until then, he is being held in a prison in Utah - one of the 27 US states in which the death penalty is still applied.

JUST IN — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on suspected assassin's motive: "This is someone who hated Charlie Kirk, and hated his message and hated what he was doing — and decided to use political violence to end his life... This is an assault on not just him, but on all of us." |… pic.twitter.com/ahnTrNBKIy — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

As reported by several US media outlets, the case will be heard at state level. In Utah, murder is considered a capital offense. Under certain conditions, the death penalty can be imposed - namely if, according to the law, the crime posed a "grave danger to the lives" of persons other than the victim or the perpetrator himself.

As Kirk was shot in front of around 3,000 people, many see this condition as being fulfilled. The arrest warrant affidavit states: "Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk under circumstances that put the lives of many people around him in danger."

Trial possibly on TV

Governor Cox has already said that the public prosecutor's office will "seek the death penalty". US President Donald Trump (79) also spoke out in favor of this in an interview with Fox News: "I hope he gets the death penalty." However, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown has not yet decided whether he will take this step: "Everything is on the table," Brown told CNN.

First up is the trial. In Utah, criminal trials are normally shown live on television, reports Politico. It remains to be seen whether Robinson's case will also be broadcast. Observers expect that he will plead not guilty.

If he is charged with murder and the death penalty is demanded, Robinson faces execution if convicted - in Utah this is carried out either by lethal injection or firing squad, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. So far, there have been eight executions in the state, and six more people are currently on death row there.

National Department of Justice examines lawsuit

As reported by CNN, the National Department of Justice is also investigating possible charges against the 22-year-old. These would be in addition to the charges at state level.

However, national investigators can only file murder charges if, for example, a federal government official was killed or if it was a "hate crime" motivated by race, religion or another protected characteristic. Many believe these conditions were not met in the Robinson case - so whether there will be a federal prosecution remains to be seen.