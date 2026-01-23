According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, one person has died as a result of flooding in the state. He said the person died early Friday morning downstream from the county seat of Kerrville. He warned residents of severe flooding in Kerr County as well as in Uvalde County, located further south. Abbott announced that he plans to visit the affected areas soon.

As early as Thursday morning, the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Austin and San Antonio. “A LARGE and DEADLY FLOOD WAVE is moving downstream,” the agency stated, for example, in an X post. Residents were urged to “immediately move to higher ground.” Around noon, the agency issued a warning about further rainfall.

Kerrville, in Kerr County, is about an hour northwest of the metropolitan area of San Antonio. Uvalde County is about an hour and a half’s drive west of San Antonio, Texas. According to the U.S. Census, Uvalde County had an estimated population of about 25,000 in 2025, while Kerr County had an estimated population of about 54,000.

Devastating consequences already last year

Last summer, a devastating flash flood had already claimed the lives of people in Texas. According to earlier reports, more than 100 people died. According to Abbott’s statements at the time, at least 161 people were also missing. Authorities were accused of failing to ensure that warning systems were functioning properly.

Regarding today's fatality, Abbott said that the victim was “not a camper.” He emphasized that the siren warning system had worked.