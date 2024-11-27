Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai fools around with a friend in her grandfather's luxury plane. Youtube / @kaitrump

Kai Trump uses a trip to the launch of SpaceX's "Starship" rocket to provide rare insights into her grandfather Donald Trump's private jet. The US President-elect flies luxury class, of course.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kai Trump gives a rare glimpse inside the US President-elect's private jet.

Donald Trump's granddaughter shows just how luxurious the plane is. She is even allowed to sit in the cockpit when the plane lands.

The journey in "Trump Force One" led to the launch of the SpaceX rocket "Starship". Show more

As the granddaughter of US President-elect Donald Trump, you can experience a lot. All you have to do is get on your granddad's private jet and you're there when Elon Musk's company SpaceX launches its Starship rocket: Kai Trump, daughter of Trump son Donald Jr, lets the whole world share in her adventure.

The 17-year-old documented the trip to Brownsville, Texas, for her YouTube channel and clearly enjoyed meeting celebrities and chatting with "Uncle" Elon. You can also see Musk and Donald Trump talking about rockets.

Kai Trump also gave an intimate insight into her grandfather's private plane. Her footage shows the luxurious interior of the "Trump Force One".

The spacious jet is panelled in wood and furnished with comfortable sofas, on which Kai can be seen jumping around with a friend in the video. The Boeing 757 also has a flat-screen TV and a bedroom, naturally with a king-size bed.

Shortly before arriving in Texas, Kai was even allowed into the cockpit to watch the landing. Incidentally, a "wiggly Donald" is swinging his hips on the dashboard.