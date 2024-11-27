As the granddaughter of US President-elect Donald Trump, you can experience a lot. All you have to do is get on your granddad's private jet and you're there when Elon Musk's company SpaceX launches its Starship rocket: Kai Trump, daughter of Trump son Donald Jr, lets the whole world share in her adventure.
The 17-year-old documented the trip to Brownsville, Texas, for her YouTube channel and clearly enjoyed meeting celebrities and chatting with "Uncle" Elon. You can also see Musk and Donald Trump talking about rockets.
Kai Trump also gave an intimate insight into her grandfather's private plane. Her footage shows the luxurious interior of the "Trump Force One".
The spacious jet is panelled in wood and furnished with comfortable sofas, on which Kai can be seen jumping around with a friend in the video. The Boeing 757 also has a flat-screen TV and a bedroom, naturally with a king-size bed.
Shortly before arriving in Texas, Kai was even allowed into the cockpit to watch the landing. Incidentally, a "wiggly Donald" is swinging his hips on the dashboard.