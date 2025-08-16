  1. Residential Customers
Geneva Granddaughter kills her grandmother with several stab wounds

SDA

Shocking news from Geneva: the authorities have announced that a homicide occurred on Saturday night (symbolic image).
A 34-year-old woman allegedly killed her 78-year-old grandmother with several stab wounds in Geneva on Saturday night.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Saturday night, a woman allegedly killed her grandmother in Geneva.
  • The suspect was arrested at Eaux-Vives station.
  • The criminal police are investigating.
Show more

On Saturday night, a woman allegedly killed her grandmother in Geneva. The crime scene was the victim's apartment. The suspect was arrested by the police near Eaux-Vives station. The 78-year-old died on the spot.

The emergency call about the stabbing was received at around 0.30 a.m., according to the Geneva public prosecutor's office on Saturday. According to the statement, a family member alerted the authorities.

The criminal investigation is being led by prosecutor Lorena Henry. The granddaughter suspected of the crime is presumed innocent. The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details.