On Saturday night, a woman allegedly killed her grandmother in Geneva. The crime scene was the victim's apartment. The suspect was arrested by the police near Eaux-Vives station. The 78-year-old died on the spot.
The emergency call about the stabbing was received at around 0.30 a.m., according to the Geneva public prosecutor's office on Saturday. According to the statement, a family member alerted the authorities.
The criminal investigation is being led by prosecutor Lorena Henry. The granddaughter suspected of the crime is presumed innocent. The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details.