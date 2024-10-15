Grandpa collected his loose change in this jar for over 70 years. Picture: «Crimsonkitsune333»/Reddit

For 70 years, an American collected his coins in a jar. Now his family has spent five days counting the 70 kilogram collection - and shared the extraordinary finds online.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American has been collecting coins in a jar for 70 years.

His family counted the 70-kilogram collection over five days.

The collection contained coins from various countries and was worth just over 2,000 US dollars. Show more

Two weeks ago, user "Crimsonkitsune333 " posted a photo of a huge coin jar on the Reddit platform. It was the collection of his grandfather, who continuously threw his small change into the jar for over 70 years, accumulating a 70-kilogram treasure trove of coins.

"He's finally letting me count it," says a delighted "Crimsonkitsune333" and then plunges into a five-day counting marathon with the whole family. The result is then posted again on Reddit. The result: the jar contained a sum of 2052 US dollars, which corresponds to 1765 Swiss francs.

"The 70-year-old coin jar was sorted and counted - the final total is $2052.76!", reports "Crimsonkitsune333" and lists every single coin in the treasure.

This also includes small change from abroad. For example from Germany, England and Brazil. Grandpa even once threw a 5-franc coin into the large jar. However, it was from Belgium - Swiss francs did not appear in the count.

Four 1-dollar bills were also found among the coins. Picture: «Crimsonkitsune333»/Reddit

Rare coins could increase total value

Many Reddit users point out in the comments that the collection could be worth even more. Collectors are known to be willing to spend a fortune on rare coins. For example, the 1913 Liberty V nickel, an extremely rare five-cent coin from 1913, last sold at auction in 2022 for 4.2 million dollars.

According to "cash.ch", the most valuable Swiss coin is the 5-franc piece from 1886. The estimated value of the ancient five-franc coin is around 500,000 francs.

This picture shows all the historical coins and some everyday objects that were found in the jar. Picture: «Crimsonkitsune333»/Reddit

Unfortunately, there is no such rare and valuable coin in the grandfather's collection. The oldest coin dates back to 1928, the newest is marked 2023. Nevertheless, "Crimsonkitsune333" has discovered some special coins that could add to the value of the treasure.

Included in the 70-kilogram jar are some silver coins from the last century and also a 1-dollar coin. "I'm not sure how much they're worth," he says after the count.

The complete list of items found shows that Grandpa didn't always just throw coins into the jar, but also occasionally made other items disappear into it. Five nails, three pins, two paper clips, three buttons, a piece of wood, three sweet wrappers and two plastic labels were also deposited in the jar.