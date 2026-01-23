In the Misox region of Graubünden, a devastating storm about two years ago claimed two lives; one person is still missing. The Graubünden Office for Forests and Natural Hazards has now published its analysis of the storm disaster.

The A13 between Lostallo and Soazza was impassable for two weeks due to severe storms in June 2024.

According to an analysis by the Office for Forests and Natural Hazards (AWN), the storm on June 21, 2024, was triggered by a combination of several unfavorable factors. The office cites the wet spring, a late and intense snowmelt, the resulting excessively high soil moisture, and locally severe thunderstorms.

The consequences were accordingly devastating: numerous debris flows in the tributaries of the Moesa River and significant damage in the Graubünden municipalities of Lostallo, Soazza, and Grono. The north-south connection over the San Bernardino Pass was cut off for about two weeks.

The AWN analysis reveals that, in some cases, the protective structures reached their capacity limits, “thereby limiting their effectiveness locally.” The agency further notes: “The interactions between the tributaries and the Moesa River, as well as the resulting backwater processes, have been partially underestimated to date.”

Hazard maps are being updated

The AWN also reviewed the hazard maps. These are intended to identify areas threatened by natural hazards at an early stage and thus protect people and property. “The spatial extent of the hazards was generally well documented. However, there were significant underestimates in some cases regarding intensities and sediment volumes,” the agency writes in a statement.

According to the AWN, these findings are being incorporated into the ongoing revision of the hazard maps. By the end of 2026, the hazard maps for over 90 tributaries as well as the Moesa River are to be revised.

The AWN concludes: “Natural hazards in Misox remain a significant risk and may intensify further due to changes caused by climate change.” The recommendations resulting from the analysis include, among other things, better consideration of pre-flood moisture and snowmelt, as well as more accurate estimates of sediment loads. Early planning for resources, landfill space, and crisis communication is also to be further strengthened.

Many measures are already being implemented—including immediate actions, the updating of hazard maps, and the planning of additional protection projects in particularly vulnerable areas.