The Graubünden Office of Information Technology has detected a cyberattack on one of the canton’s SharePoint servers. Initial findings indicate that no data was leaked and no accounts were compromised.

On Tuesday, the Federal Office for Information Technology and Telecommunications (BIT) had already reported a cyberattack on the federal government's SharePoint servers.

According to a statement released by the canton on Wednesday, security specialists at the Graubünden Office of Information Technology have now identified a similar incident on the cantonal SharePoint environment. This environment is responsible for the cantonal administration’s website.

According to the statement, an initial analysis has shown that there are no indications that accounts have been compromised or that data has been leaked. Confidential information or particularly sensitive personal data was not affected in any case, as it is not stored on these servers.