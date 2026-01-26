Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. (archive picture) Keystone

The UK is no longer classified as measles-free by the World Health Organization. The UK was able to maintain its elimination status for two years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The country has lost the corresponding status awarded by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the spread of the highly contagious viral disease in 2024, as reported by several British media outlets citing the WHO and the British health authority. A stagnation in the vaccination rate also plays a role in this.

"Persistent gaps in immunity" had led to a "resurgence of measles" and other diseases in several countries in 2024 that could have been prevented by vaccination, the WHO said in response to a request from the German news agency DPA.

No local transmission in the meantime

From 2021 to 2023, measles was reported to have been eliminated in the UK. This status means, among other things, that there is no ongoing local transmission of the disease for a certain period of time. According to the PA, 3681 cases of measles were registered in the UK in 2024. The WHO's decision can therefore also be attributed to the low vaccination rate below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity, which is recommended by the authority.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. If an infection occurs, the first symptoms are usually fever, sensitivity to light and inflammation of the mucous membranes in the mouth, followed by a skin rash. Most cases heal without permanent consequences, but there is a risk of inflammation of the brain, lungs and middle ear, which can cause permanent damage and, in extreme cases, death.