US President Donald Trump has invited the heads of the largest technology companies to the White House. While Meta, Apple and Microsoft pledged billions in investments, Tesla boss Elon Musk stayed away from the meeting.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump met with the heads of leading US tech companies at the White House on Thursday evening.

Meta and Apple announced investments of 600 billion dollars each in the USA.

Elon Musk was absent - following a disagreement with Trump over budget policy. Show more

US President Donald Trump has invited the heads of the major American tech companies to a dinner at the White House. Not present at the meeting was his former advisor, tech billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Trump had broken with him after a dispute over US budget policy a few months ago. Although he had been invited, he was "unfortunately" unable to attend, US media quoted Musk as saying.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was seated next to Trump at the long table, with his wife Melania sitting to Trump's left. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, and many others were also present on Thursday evening (local time).

"The most brilliant minds are gathered around this table," Trump said, according to US media. "This is definitely a high-IQ group."

Tech companies speak of investments in the billions

The bosses thanked the president in turn and talked about planned investments in the US. Zuckerberg said everyone present was making "huge investments" in the US "to build data centers and infrastructure that will drive the next wave of innovation".

According to Zuckerberg, Meta plans to invest at least 600 billion dollars in the USA by 2028, as was revealed in a video of the meeting.

Trump courted the tech elite at a dinner at the White House on Thursday, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (far left) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (far right) among those invited. Keystone

"Thank you for being such a business and innovation-oriented president. It's a very refreshing change," said Altman. "I think this will bring us great success at the top of the world for a long time. It wouldn't be possible without your leadership."

Apple is expected to invest 600 billion dollars in the U.S., according to Cook. "I want to thank you for creating the conditions for us to make major investments in the US and locate major manufacturing facilities here," Cook said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump and tech elite seek proximity to each other

The dinner underlines how closely the Trump administration wants to work with leading representatives of the technology industry and how interested the industry is in securing the president's favor, wrote the Wall Street Journal. Investments in artificial intelligence were also discussed.

The tech bosses were given seats of honor at Trump's inauguration. The CEOs and their companies had donated money for the inauguration. In one of his last speeches, Trump's predecessor Joe Biden warned of an oligarchy in the USA, the rule of a small group of rich people.