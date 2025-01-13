Diver Jade Kahukore-Dixon paid for his encounter with a great white shark with his life. Bild: Instagram/radiotarana

Tragic accident in New Zealand: diver Jade Kahukore-Dixon was fatally wounded in a shark attack. Shortly before, he had been working on a ZDF documentary.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Diving was his life - and it cost him his life: Jade Kahukore-Dixon from New Zealand died at the age of just 23 after a shark attack.

Shortly before his death, he had been involved in filming a ZDF documentary.

The makers of the film are now paying tribute to the New Zealander at the end of production. Show more

"I'm not afraid": with this attitude, Jade Kahukore-Dixon pursued his great passion - diving. The 23-year-old earned his living selling sea snails in his native New Zealand. He accepted the fact that he repeatedly came into contact with great white sharks during his work as an occupational hazard.

However, an encounter with the marine predator proved to be Kahukore-Dixon's undoing, as reported by Bild. On a boat trip with friends last November, one of the animals attacked him as soon as he entered the water. Although his companions immediately pulled him out of the water and took him to hospital, all help came too late for the 23-year-old.

A young diver in New Zealand paid for his encounter with a great white shark with his life. (symbolic image) Bild: Helmut Fohringer/EPA/dpa

Diver in ZDF documentary: "Of course it's a risk"

Shortly before, Jade Kahukore-Dixon had been in front of the camera for the ZDF documentary "Treasure Islands in the Pacific". "I collect sea snails at a depth of 10 to 15 meters off the coast and have just bought a truck and a boat," he told journalist Johannes Hano about his plans for the future.

The diver was always aware of the dangerous coexistence with great white sharks in the water. "Of course it's a risk. But I'll get used to these guys. I'm not afraid. If they come, well ..." Just a short time before, he had once taken shelter from one of the predators behind a rock, he explained.

"If we see a great white shark, just get back into the water somewhere else and keep swimming. I have to be careful, but I'll manage," Jade Kahukore-Dixon said optimistically in the ZDF documentary (available in the ZDFmediathek). But great white sharks apparently remain unpredictable, as the obituary at the end of the TV report shows.