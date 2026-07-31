While the wildfire situation in France and Spain is easing and thousands of evacuees are returning home, the situation in Greece and Turkey remains tense.

Fires fueled by extreme drought and heat—and further fanned by strong winds—are posing a major challenge for firefighters.

On the French Atlantic coast, 144,000 of the 224,000 people who were evacuated have now been able to return home. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on the evening news that “we can assume the worst is behind us.” He added: “We are optimistic, but we remain very vigilant.” According to the prefecture in Bordeaux, two fires were still active in the evening on the Cap Ferret peninsula and south of the town of Lacanau. Firefighters brought under control other fires that had broken out the previous day in southern France, in Burgundy, and in the Fontainebleau Forest near Paris.

In Spain, the devastating wildfires in the regions of Madrid, Ávila, and Toledo have now been largely contained, and most evacuations and lockdown measures have been lifted. There was also relief from the province of Castellón in the east of the country: According to authorities, the large wildfire in the Vall d'Uixó area north of Valencia is no longer spreading.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that the state of emergency had been downgraded to the second of four operational levels. “Even though the situation is improving, it is essential to exercise caution and follow the authorities’ instructions at all times,” the ministry stated. Firefighting efforts continue in the affected regions in the northwest.

The wildfire situation in Crete continues to worsen. Hurricane-force north winds keep fanning the flames, making firefighting efforts a dangerous and arduous task. Another fire broke out near the village of Preveli. Due to thick plumes of smoke, the coast guard had to evacuate about 50 people from a section of the coast to safety.

Firefighters have been battling the flames for the second day in a row—and according to authorities, many of them are completely exhausted. Firefighting planes and helicopters can also only be deployed to a limited extent due to the extreme wind conditions.

At the same time, additional fires were reported on the Aegean islands of Andros, Kalymnos, and Paros. Experts are describing this as an extraordinary weather phenomenon with hurricane-force gusts. The situation is not expected to ease until this evening. Three firefighters lost their lives in the fires on Wednesday, and four others were injured.

Emergency responders in Turkey continue to battle numerous wildfires in the south and west of the country, which are being fanned by strong winds. The state news agency quoted Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli as saying that since Wednesday, emergency crews had responded to 169 fires nationwide, 163 of which had been brought completely under control by Thursday evening.

The wildfire that broke out on Tuesday in the Kaş district of Antalya was brought under control following intensive firefighting efforts from the air and on the ground, as was the fire in Isparta in western Turkey. A storm in Antalya hampered firefighting efforts, Yumakli said. Nationwide, 21 aircraft, 69 helicopters, about 500 fire trucks, and more than 3,500 personnel are on the scene.