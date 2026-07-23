Greece is continuing to modernize its armed forces. The National Security Council approved a series of additional defense procurement projects, as Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced on the public broadcaster ERT. This is part of a program for which a total of more than 25 billion euros is to be allocated by 2030.

ARCHIVE – Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Dendias speaks to the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa/Archive photo

According to Dendias, the committee approved, among other things, the establishment of a multi-layered air defense, missile defense, and drone defense system called “Shield of Achilles.” According to consistent reports in the Greek media, the project involves the procurement of three Israeli air defense systems: Spyder All-in-One and David’s Sling from Rafael, as well as Barak MX from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In addition, a decision was made to procure additional V-BAT drone systems, Israeli Heron 1 reconnaissance drones, small radar reconnaissance satellites, night-vision devices, and electronic systems for countering unmanned aerial vehicles. Other projects include the modernization of the four frigates with new anti-submarine warfare systems, as well as ten underwater vehicles for special operations, as the Greek defense minister further announced.

A contract for the procurement of the Israeli PULS rocket artillery system had already been signed in April of this year.

Close cooperation with Israel

Greece and Israel have significantly expanded their cooperation in the military and defense sectors in recent years. Among other factors, this is due to strained relations with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean. With this new package of measures, the government is continuing its course—which has been underway for several years—toward the comprehensive modernization of the armed forces.