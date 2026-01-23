Following a series of serious accidents, Greece is taking action: Parliament has approved a new law on e-scooters aimed at putting an end to the chaos on streets and sidewalks. Violators face heavy fines.

Under 17? E-scooters are off-limits

The most important change: Young people under the age of 17 are no longer allowed to use e-scooters on public roads. Anyone caught doing so must pay 150 euros (139 Swiss francs). If a rental company rents a scooter to someone under 17, the provider will even be fined 1,000 euros.

It will also become significantly more expensive for adults. On roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour or higher, e-scooters will be banned in the future. Anyone riding one there anyway risks a fine of 350 euros.

Another new requirement is liability insurance. Driving without insurance results in a 250-euro fine. Drivers must be able to present proof of insurance along with identification at any time.

Parked illegally? Scooter will be towed

In the future, there will be no leniency for carelessly parked scooters either. If they block sidewalks or crosswalks, they may be removed; fines ranging from 40 to 80 euros may be imposed.

Anyone who rides without a helmet, looks at their cell phone while riding, or wears headphones can expect fines ranging from 40 to 150 euros.

More and More Injured People in Hospitals

The Greek government is responding to the sharp rise in the number of accidents involving these vehicles by tightening regulations. Hospital doctors have recently reported an increasing number of e-scooter riders with injuries, some of them serious—primarily teenagers, but also vacationers.

The government argues that young people are not trained to navigate road traffic—for example, through a driver's license—and that drivers generally underestimate scooters, which travel as fast and dangerously “as in a video game.”