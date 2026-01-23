West of Athens, fires are raging on two fronts—but at least the wind has died down a bit. Meanwhile, the investigation into the fatal collision between two firefighting helicopters is underway.

The forest and brush fires west of the Greek capital, Athens, are not yet under control. Greek media reported that firefighters are focusing their efforts on two fronts. One is in the area around the village of Agios Nektario in the Kithairon Mountains, and the other is northwest of the city of Megara, which has a population of just over 36,000. Although the wind is no longer as strong as it was over the weekend, the firefighting operations remain dangerous, and the risk of wildfires is very high, according to civil defense authorities.

On Sunday, a pilot and a co-pilot were killed when two firefighting helicopters collided. This brought the death toll to five—three firefighters had already died last week. Authorities have launched an investigation into the helicopter crash.

In addition, an investigation into the burned-down homes is to begin as soon as possible so that those affected can receive financial assistance. According to media reports, the number of destroyed homes runs into the hundreds. In total, approximately 10,000 hectares of land in the region are said to have been burned; countless farm animals and wildlife perished.