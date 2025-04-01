Severe storms in Greece have led to flooding on numerous islands in the Aegean. On Mykonos, Paros and Chios, among others, car traffic was temporarily banned because roads were flooded; schools remain closed until further notice, as the newspaper "Kathimerini" reported. There have been no injuries so far. The stormy weather is expected to continue at least until today.
On the island of Paros, the heavy rain caused landslides and flooded streets. Two people were trapped in their cars due to the masses of water and had to be rescued, while others were unable to leave their homes. Hail also fell in many places. There were also gale-force winds. When trying to dock in Chios, the ropes of a ferry tore the bollards from the quay, reported the newspaper "To Proto Thema". The ship was unable to dock.