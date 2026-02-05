What looks like a mass die-off is actually the result of low temperatures. In Florida, a number of green iguanas went into a kind of cold freeze and fell out of the trees. The animals are considered an invasive species and have been collected for control.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A severe cold snap in Florida caused green iguanas to go into torpor - many fell out of the trees.

Like other reptiles, they lose control of their muscles in the cold. They become active again when it is warm.

Because green iguanas are invasive, authorities took advantage of the situation to collect as many animals as possible and kill them in a species-appropriate manner. Show more

An unusual cold snap in Florida at the beginning of February immobilized numerous green iguanas. The animals go into torpor in the cold, temporarily lose muscle control and can fall out of trees. Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida and compete with native animals for habitat and resources.

Authorities and specialized companies have taken advantage of the situation to collect the animals. In Broward County alone, over 1500 iguanas were removed. There was also discussion on social networks about using the animals as a food source - a practice known in parts of Central and South America. However, the fundamental problem of the large iguana population remains.

