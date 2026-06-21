In the debacle surrounding the water basin in Washington, D.C., which turned green despite a costly renovation, U.S. President Donald Trump has identified the culprits. “Horrible vandals” had poured “corrosive and destructive chemicals into the pool,” the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the incident. In a previous post, he had written about “years in prison” in connection with “serious crimes.”

The “Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool” is one of the most famous landmarks in the U.S. capital. According to experts, algae have plagued the pool since its opening. The pool is relatively shallow and heats up significantly in the summer. Trump had the pool renovated at a cost of approximately 14.2 million U.S. dollars (about 12.4 million euros). As part of the renovation, the bottom was coated with a dark blue finish.

Pool Turns Green Again

In recent days, the water has turned green again, and the new lining has begun to peel off in places. Critics believe that essential measures were overlooked during the renovation.

Trump, on the other hand, called the renovation a success, saying the pool had “worked perfectly.” Now, he said, most of the water must be drained to carry out the necessary repairs.

As reported by the *Washington Post*, one of those arrested is said to be a former Olympian. According to the newspaper, the man was arrested after reaching into the pool and touching a piece of the floor coating that had partially come loose. A court date has been set for July 9.

The recent renovation had also sparked political debate. U.S. media reported that the government had awarded the contracts to selected companies without a competitive bidding process. The government justified this by citing time constraints ahead of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on July 4.

The approximately 600-meter-long reflecting pool is located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. It also served as the backdrop against which civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.