Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians with drones in the city of Kherson. The accusation follows a video posted on social media showing a small drone attacking a street vendor. “Today, yet another video of the drone ‘safari’ that the Russians are conducting against civilians in Kherson has shocked many,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. He accused Russia of doing this on a daily basis.

He posted a video showing a drone approaching a man standing next to a van. A green umbrella is set up, and cardboard boxes are on the ground. The man can be seen looking for a place to hide. The drone follows him and eventually explodes right next to him. The video appeared on a Telegram channel in Kherson, among other places, and was later shared by the local police, though its actual origin remains unclear.

According to authorities, the man in the video was injured

According to Ukrainian authorities, the man survived the attack with minor injuries. The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Olexander Prokudin, posted another video on Telegram. Sitting on a hospital bed, the man recounts how he ran around his van. He said he tried to signal to the drone pilot that he was, in fact, only selling tomatoes and eggplants.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian and Russian troops are facing off along the Dnipro River. The regional capital, Kherson, lies within range of remote-controlled small drones. As a result, there are repeated reports—particularly from Kherson—of targeted attacks on civilians. Russia has been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years.

Zelenskyy once again called for pressure to be put on Moscow to end the war. "This isn't just about Ukraine," he wrote. Russia's neighboring countries should work together to secure genuine security guarantees and bring the war to an end.