On Wednesday evening, a video and photos were projected onto the walls of Chillon Castle on Lake Geneva. The campaign, organized by Greenpeace in the canton of Vaud, aims to prevent deep-sea mining.

With this action, Greenpeace is protesting at Chillon Castle against the involvement of Allseas—a company based in Châtel-St-Denis in the canton of Fribourg—in deep-sea mining.

The activists are denouncing the involvement of Allseas, a company based in Châtel-St-Denis in the canton of Fribourg. Allseas is a partner of a Canadian company that plans to begin offshore mining based on a 2025 decree issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, as the organization explained in a statement.

According to Greenpeace, this new industry poses enormous risks to the environment and the climate. The deep sea is home to unique ecosystems that must be protected.

Currently, 43 countries, including Switzerland, have called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining.