After the death of founderGrisons DIY chain closes half of its branches
Sven Ziegler
25.2.2026
The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is halving its branch network. Following the death of founder Josias Gasser, the locations in Chur and Zernez are being closed - due to tough competition and expensive renovations.
The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is closing its branches in Chur and Zernez.
This was triggered by the sudden death of founder Josias Gasser, among other things.
The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is closing half of its locations. The branches in Chur and Zernez will close their doors permanently in the coming weeks. After more than 40 years of company history, the company is thus shrinking from four to two locations, as reported by the GR Heute portal.
In October 2025, founder and CEO Josias F. Gasser (72) died unexpectedly as a result of a brain haemorrhage. The entrepreneur was considered a formative figure behind the regional DIY chain.
Added to this is the intensified competitive situation - particularly in Chur. Jumbo, Landi and the nearby Bauhaus in Sargans are fighting for customers there. The pressure in the DIY store business has been high for years.
Focus on two locations
The heirs of the company founder - Georg Gasser jun., Petra Gerster and Ricardo Oswald - want to concentrate on the remaining locations in Punt Muragl in the Upper Engadine and in Küblis near Davos in future.
The closure is a "painful but necessary step", they say.
The all-clear has been given, at least in part, for the workforce: around 90 percent of employees will be able to keep their jobs. Internal follow-up solutions are planned.