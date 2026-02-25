The Do it branch in Chur is closing soon. Do It

The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is halving its branch network. Following the death of founder Josias Gasser, the locations in Chur and Zernez are being closed - due to tough competition and expensive renovations.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is closing its branches in Chur and Zernez.

This was triggered by the sudden death of founder Josias Gasser, among other things.

Around 90 percent of employees are to be kept on. Show more

The Graubünden DIY chain Do it is closing half of its locations. The branches in Chur and Zernez will close their doors permanently in the coming weeks. After more than 40 years of company history, the company is thus shrinking from four to two locations, as reported by the GR Heute portal.

In October 2025, founder and CEO Josias F. Gasser (72) died unexpectedly as a result of a brain haemorrhage. The entrepreneur was considered a formative figure behind the regional DIY chain.

According to the company, his death has accelerated the succession planning for the management and thus also the ongoing location analysis. The analysis was apparently sobering: The branches in Chur and Zernez are not sufficiently profitable.

The Zernez location will be closed on April 4, followed by Chur on May 2.

Expensive renovations and tough competition

According to the press release, continued operation would no longer have made economic sense. Extensive structural measures would have been required in both branches. The necessary investments would not have been worthwhile in view of the earnings situation.

Added to this is the intensified competitive situation - particularly in Chur. Jumbo, Landi and the nearby Bauhaus in Sargans are fighting for customers there. The pressure in the DIY store business has been high for years.

Focus on two locations

The heirs of the company founder - Georg Gasser jun., Petra Gerster and Ricardo Oswald - want to concentrate on the remaining locations in Punt Muragl in the Upper Engadine and in Küblis near Davos in future.

The closure is a "painful but necessary step", they say.

The all-clear has been given, at least in part, for the workforce: around 90 percent of employees will be able to keep their jobs. Internal follow-up solutions are planned.