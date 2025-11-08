Following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky, with 13 fatalities, logistics giant UPS is grounding its MD-11 aircraft for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The US parcel service UPS is grounding its entire MD-11 fleet for the time being following the crash of a cargo plane with at least 13 fatalities.

"As a precautionary measure and in the interest of safety, we have decided to temporarily ground our MD-11 fleet," UPS announced yesterday in Atlanta. The grounding will take effect immediately.

MD-11 aircraft make up approximately 9 percent of the UPS Airlines fleet. The decision was made on the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer. Contingency plans have been drawn up to ensure that customers worldwide can continue to be supplied, the logistics company emphasized.

In the late afternoon of November 4, the UPS cargo plane crashed over an industrial area after take-off in a suburb of the city of Louisville in the US state of Kentucky. Mayor Craig Greenberg recently wrote on Platform X that the death toll had now risen to 13.

It is not yet clear why the plane crashed. The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing had continued the MD-11 program after the takeover of McDonnell Douglas in 1997.