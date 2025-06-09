During the night, Israel stops the sailing ship of Gaza activists led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The group is not deterred by this - and announces further actions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel's military has stopped the sailing ship "Madleen" carrying Greta Thunberg and aid supplies just outside Gaza and diverted it to the Israeli coast.

The activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition condemns the operation as a violation of international law and announces further aid operations.

Israel's defense minister has the group shown atrocities committed by Hamas and calls Thunberg a supporter of terrorism. Show more

The activist group around Greta Thunberg does not want to be discouraged by Israel stopping their sailing ship on its way to the Gaza Strip. "We will sail again. We will not be deterred. We will set sail again. We will not stop until the blockade ends and Palestine is free," announced the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

During the night, Israel's military stopped the activists ' ship "Madleen" carrying aid for the people in the Gaza Strip shortly before it reached its destination. The ship was being towed to the Israeli coast by the navy and the passengers were to return to their home countries, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced.

Thunberg and eleven other activists had set sail from Sicily just over a week ago to bring relief supplies such as baby food and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip on board the "Madleen". At the same time, they wanted to draw international attention to the humanitarian emergency in the densely populated coastal area with around two million inhabitants.

Alliance sharply criticizes Israel

The alliance described Israel's stopping of the sailing ship as a "blatant violation of international law". The activists argue that Israel must guarantee unhindered humanitarian access to the coastal strip.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, stated that the area off the Gaza Strip is closed to unauthorized ships as part of the naval blockade that has been in place since 2007. The "Madleen" had therefore been stopped.

Hamas videos to be shown to activists

It is not yet clear when the activists will reach the Israeli coast and be deported to their home countries. In similar operations in the past, the activists were deported directly via Ben Gurion International Airport not far from the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.

Defense Minister Israel Katz explained that he had instructed the army to first show the group video footage of the atrocities committed by the Islamist Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023. "It is appropriate for the anti-Semite Greta and her friends the Hamas supporters to see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization is that they are supporting and acting for," Katz said.