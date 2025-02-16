CDU candidate for chancellor and federal CDU chairman, Friedrich Merz, checks his glasses in the studio during the "Quadrell" TV discussion on the Bundestag election campaign. The live broadcast on RTL and NTV is hosted by Atalay and Jauch. Bild: Kay Nietfeld/dpa-Pool/dpa

The past catches up with Friedrich Merz: In the four-way round on RTL, presenter Günther Jauch pulls out a special prop.

No time? blue News summarizes for you What is probably Germany's most famous beer mat is briefly the focus of the four Chancellor candidates' four-way TV debate.

Presenter Günther Jauch pulled the beer mat out from under his desk.

In 2003, a tax return that was supposed to fit on a beer mat made headlines for CDU chancellor candidate Merz. Show more

What is probably Germany's most famous beer mat briefly took center stage during the four-way TV debate between the four candidates for chancellor from the CDU/CSU, SPD, AfD and Greens. Presenter Günther Jauch pulled out a round beer mat from under his desk on a small plastic stand, which was written on by Friedrich Merz (CDU) many years ago. In 2003, a tax return that was supposed to fit on a beer mat made headlines for the politician. The beer mat symbolized the urge to simplify the German tax system.

When Merz saw the beer mat in the studio, he laughed. Jauch said: "I have to be very careful here." And: "I've been told I'm not allowed to touch this beer mat myself because it's a museum piece." Jauch asked Merz how much pilsner he had had when he wrote on the beer mat - to which the politician replied: "Not a single one." Then Jauch did have a mishap - the beer mat fell to the floor.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Merz, Robert Habeck (Greens) and Alice Weidel (AfD) took part in the debate.