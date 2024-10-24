The suspense is mounting: Who or what is in Donald Trump's cell phone wallpaper? Keystone

In a recently published photo, the ex-president unintentionally reveals a special detail - his iPhone wallpaper shows none other than himself.

Jenny Keller

A recently published photo shows Donald Trump using a picture of himself as the lock screen on his iPhone. The YouTube group "Nelk Boys" shared a picture of themselves with the former president in his private jet. The picture was taken on October 12, 2024.

We had a hunch. The cell phone wallpaper of Donald Trump is: Donald Trump. Reddit Screenshot / Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Trump's cell phone is clearly visible on a table - and on the screen: Trump himself. Many people have pictures on their smartphones of things that motivate them or make them happy. The former US president has chosen what probably inspires him the most - and that is, unsurprisingly, none other than himself.

Image from the year 2019

The photo in question, which Trump is using as a background image, is from 19 July 2019, when he was president and was on the White House lawn shortly before traveling to a fundraiser at his golf club in New Jersey.

Donald Trump with the YouTubers "Nelk Boys" on Trump's private plane on October 12, 2024. On the table: Trump's cell phone. And on it you can just see Trump again. Reddit (Screenshot)

Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla took the shot of Trump looking directly into the camera and pointing with his finger. An iconic moment, according to the subject himself: Trump, posing in his usual manner.

Narcissism debate is reignited

The fact that Trump immortalizes himself in the background of his cell phone is hardly surprising - and yet the anecdote is generating plenty of discussion on social media.

The same background can also be seen in a photo from December 2023. In a video showing Trump playing golf, the image can be seen on his cell phone in his golf cart.

Donald Trump in his golf caddy in December 2023 - his lock screen is also clearly visible here. Benny Show (Screenshot)

For some, the whole thing is a funny anecdote, for others a sign of self-confidence - and still others take a critical view and point to Trump's frequently diagnosed narcissistic traits.

I don’t know man I just like him lol pic.twitter.com/JZF2VBK53p — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) December 9, 2023

Psychologists and even some of the Republican's party colleagues have described the former president as having an excessively high self-esteem and constantly seeking admiration.

Donald Trump and narcissism

People affected by narcissism often have difficulty understanding or caring about the feelings of others. Instead, they focus on themselves and find it difficult to tolerate criticism.

Veronika Job from the Institute of Psychology at the University of Zurich adds: "Narcissistic people feel superior to others. They fantasize about their own success and think they are entitled to privileges that others don't have. If they feel humiliated, they can often react aggressively or violently."

So for many people, Trump's iPhone background is further evidence of this pattern. However, there is no official diagnosis from the presidential candidate. And for anyone who now feels caught out by the wallpaper: self-love is important! Or - perhaps you'd rather switch to your pet, your child or your last trip to the mountains?

