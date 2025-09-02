In Italy, there are more and more cases of diners leaving restaurants after eating without paying. A Japanese restaurant in Vittorio Veneto is particularly affected and its owner has now issued a public warning about the perpetrators.
The group, consisting of two men and a woman, ordered a variety of dishes and fine wines. They left the restaurant under the pretext of taking a smoke break, leaving a bag and a cell phone on the table.
However, the waiters later realized that the items were worthless and the guests did not return. In order to find the perpetrators, the restaurant owner has published video footage of the people and offered a reward of 200 euros for information.