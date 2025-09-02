In a restaurant in northern Italy, guests have made off before paying (symbolic image). Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

In the Italian region of Veneto, there are increasing numbers of cases of people stealing money. A restaurant owner reacts with unusual measures to find the perpetrators.

In Italy, there are more and more cases of diners leaving restaurants after eating without paying. A Japanese restaurant in Vittorio Veneto is particularly affected and its owner has now issued a public warning about the perpetrators.

According to the newspaper "Corriere del Veneto", the barflies used a sophisticated method to obtain food and drinks worth 180 euros.

The group, consisting of two men and a woman, ordered a variety of dishes and fine wines. They left the restaurant under the pretext of taking a smoke break, leaving a bag and a cell phone on the table.

However, the waiters later realized that the items were worthless and the guests did not return. In order to find the perpetrators, the restaurant owner has published video footage of the people and offered a reward of 200 euros for information.

