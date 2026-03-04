Brunnen on Lake Lucerne, with the Grosser Mythen in the background: guests from China are staying away due to canceled flight routes. Keystone/Urs Flueeler (Archivbild)

The war in Iran is having a massive impact on air traffic. A hotel in central Switzerland is now feeling the effects: according to the owner, Chinese guests are hailing cancellations.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hotel operator in central Switzerland is complaining about countless cancellations from Chinese tourists and is talking about a "total breakdown".

According to the information, the guests are not even coming to Switzerland. This is because numerous flights via the Middle East have been canceled due to the war in Iran.

Because the hotelier specializes in the Chinese market, he now fears financial difficulties. Show more

Is the war in Iran also having an impact on tourism in Switzerland? The owner of the City Hotel in Brunnen on Lake Lucerne at least says: Yes. "The Chinese guests are all completely gone from now on," says owner Stojan Stevanovic to "Der Bote" - and speaks of a "total loss".

Visitors from China are apparently not even coming to Switzerland: numerous flights via the Middle East have been canceled, and a possible alternative route via Siberia has also been canceled due to the war in Ukraine. In addition, the general global uncertainty would deter tourists from China from traveling.

In addition to the City Hotel in Brunnen, Stevanovic also runs the Seehotel Helvetia in Seewen. "Everything was actually fully booked until the end of the year," Stevanovic complains to "20 Minuten". Instead of guests from China, however, he is constantly receiving cancellations.

"Not so serious for Schwyz tourism"

According to Giacomo Garaventa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Schwyz Tourism, the case from central Schwyz is not representative of the canton. "For Schwyz tourism as a whole, the loss of Chinese guests is not so serious, as day tourists and Swiss nationals make up around 70 percent of guests," he told Der Bote.

Hotel operator Stevanovic, on the other hand, has been focusing on China for years and "specializes in this target group". He says that 85 percent of the more than 100 rooms are rented out to Chinese tour operators.

Now the hotelier fears financial difficulties - and is worried about his 32 employees. Stevanovic expects to have to introduce short-time working if the situation does not improve.

The restaurateur does not believe that the insurance will cover the losses. Stevanovic is also gloomy in the long term. Even if the war in Iran ends within weeks, he does not expect guests from China to return quickly: "I'm afraid it will be a bad summer."