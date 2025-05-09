Guilty verdicts in the "Robin Hood tree" trial - Gallery The iconic tree was felled in September 2023. (archive image) Image: dpa The tree was cut down just above the ground. (archive photo) Image: dpa Guilty verdicts in the "Robin Hood tree" trial - Gallery The iconic tree was felled in September 2023. (archive image) Image: dpa The tree was cut down just above the ground. (archive photo) Image: dpa

The trial over a legendary tree from a Hollywood film about Robin Hood is moving Great Britain. Now the court has reached a verdict.

The men had illegally felled the legendary mountain maple in September 2023.

The public prosecutor described the act as senseless vandalism.

The tree in northern England was made famous by the adventure film "Robin Hood - King of Thieves". Show more

The two defendants in the trial over the felled "Robin Hood tree" have been found guilty. The jury at Newcastle Crown Court found that the 32-year-old and the 39-year-old had committed the crime jointly. They caused damage amounting to the equivalent of around 730,000 euros. The sentence has yet to be announced.

The legendary tree in northern England, known from the Hollywood film "Robin Hood - King of Thieves" with Kevin Costner, was felled with a chainsaw in September 2023, causing the Sycamore Tree to fall onto the equally world-famous Hadrian's Wall, which was also damaged. The public prosecutor's office had described the defendants' action as senseless vandalism

According to the public prosecutor's office, the perpetrators had acted professionally. "Although the tree was more than 100 years old, it only took a few minutes for it to be irreparably damaged," said prosecutor Richard Wright, according to the PA news agency. One of the men cut down the tree with a chainsaw, the other filmed the act.

Perfect photo motif

The sycamore tree stood in a hollow - the so-called Sycamore Gap - in Northumberland and was a popular photo opportunity. The tree and its location had been a famous spot for many years, said Wright. It had been depicted "countless times" in photographs, feature films and works of art.

Hadrian's Wall was built by the Romans in the second century AD to protect against attacks from the north and to control trade routes. It is a World Heritage Site.