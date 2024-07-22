Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash mourns death of stepdaughter - Gallery Slash is actually on tour right now. Image: dpa The stepdaughter of musician Slash has died. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash mourns death of stepdaughter - Gallery Slash is actually on tour right now. Image: dpa The stepdaughter of musician Slash has died. (archive picture) Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Guns-N'-Roses guitarist Slash only released his first blues album in May and is currently on tour. But now the musician has some sad news to announce.

The stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight of Guns-N'-Roses guitarist Slash has died.

The 25-year-old passed away peacefully on July 19 in Los Angeles, the musician wrote on Instagram.

Sadness for Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash: His stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died. The musician posted the news on Instagram. The 25-year-old passed away peacefully on July 19 in Los Angeles, it said. She was an "incredibly talented artist", a "passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, kind soul".

Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges, Slash's partner. On Instagram, it was requested that the family's privacy be respected.

Performances of Slash's blues tour canceled

Also on Instagram, several US appearances from July 22 onwards of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T festival, Slash's blues tour, were canceled - due to "unforeseen circumstances". The tour is scheduled to continue in Toronto on July 28.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, was born in London on July 23, 1965. He released his first blues album in May. He brought many stars to the microphone for "Orgy Of The Damned".

