Digital construction Guy Parmelin compares the White Tower of Mulegns GR with the Eiffel Tower

SDA

20.5.2025 - 12:46

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin (second from right) compared the "Confectioner's Tower" in Mulegns GR with the Eiffel Tower.
Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin (second from right) compared the "Confectioner's Tower" in Mulegns GR with the Eiffel Tower.
Keystone

At the opening of the White Tower in Mulegns GR, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin compared the structure to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Both are a pioneering achievement and a symbol of identity for the region. The White Tower is the tallest 3D-printed tower in the world.

Keystone-SDA

20.05.2025, 12:46

The 30-metre-high structure is a powerful symbol, said Swiss Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin on Tuesday in Mulegns GR. It combines research, passion and intelligence. With the precise printing processes at ETH Zurich, it has been possible to reduce concrete consumption by half. This is the future.

ETH President Joël Mesot, who was also present, emphasized that innovations like this are needed to achieve the climate targets that have been set. The tower combines the latest knowledge from research and now serves to gather practical experience.

The project took seven years to complete and caused many sleepless nights, as the client and director of the Grisons cultural foundation Origen, Giovanni Netzer, explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Various challenges had led to delays and additional costs, including the fact that the materials chosen had to be suitable for the climatic conditions of Mulegns at 1500 meters above sea level.

In addition, the construction was almost twice as expensive at 4.4 million Swiss francs. According to Netzer, the foundation still lacks half a million francs.

